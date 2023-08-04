Renasant Bank Has $212,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Renasant Bank reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,559. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $312.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

