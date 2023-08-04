Renasant Bank Has $231,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,790,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $10,781,249. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

