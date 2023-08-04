Renasant Bank Has $258,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after buying an additional 238,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $282.62. 315,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,992. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

