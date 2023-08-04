Renasant Bank Has $298,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
MDT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. 1,143,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
