Renasant Bank Invests $90,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Haleon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth $50,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haleon by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Haleon by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,077,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Haleon by 14.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,663,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,243,000 after acquiring an additional 830,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

