Renasant Bank Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. 519,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,374. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $51.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 380.56%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

