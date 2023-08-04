Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Stephens

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repligen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Repligen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.44.

RGEN stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.83. The company had a trading volume of 493,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,517. Repligen has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

