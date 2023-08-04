Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 4th (ALNY, ANSS, AWK, BABA, BDC, BELFB, BRKR, BZUN, CIO, COHU)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 4th:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.