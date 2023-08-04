Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for First Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

First Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $987.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 65.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 31.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

