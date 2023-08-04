Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 2,041,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,652,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,359,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after purchasing an additional 606,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,404 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

