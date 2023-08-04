Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Danske cut shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance

REVXF stock remained flat at $34.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel.

