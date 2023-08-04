Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.7 %
RVMD opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $33.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $640,065. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
