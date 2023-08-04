Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVTY. Raymond James started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.
Revvity Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Revvity stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
