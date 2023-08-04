Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. Revvity also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Revvity Stock Up 0.1 %

Revvity stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.00.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

