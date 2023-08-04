ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski Sells 15,237 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 15,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $10,513.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,276 shares in the company, valued at $380,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ReWalk Robotics Price Performance
Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 85,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.47.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
