ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski Sells 15,237 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 15,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $10,513.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,276 shares in the company, valued at $380,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 85,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.47.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

