Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,178,000 after acquiring an additional 533,262 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

