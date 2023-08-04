Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.99.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.