Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL remained flat at $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 91,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $219.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 517.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,948,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,700 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,204,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,254 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

