RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

RIOCF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,683. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 191 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

