Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,835 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.28% of NXP Semiconductors worth $134,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

NXPI traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.70. 2,888,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day moving average of $185.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

