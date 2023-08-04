Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1,122.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,403 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $377.82. 1,605,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.68. The firm has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

