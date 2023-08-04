Robeco Schweiz AG Has $27.52 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.29% of XPeng worth $27,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,853,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,311,258. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.99.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

