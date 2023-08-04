Robeco Schweiz AG Has $35.74 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 681,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 69,644 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.28% of Trimble worth $35,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Trimble stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. 3,074,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,570. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.