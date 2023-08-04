Robeco Schweiz AG Has $45.01 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $120.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

