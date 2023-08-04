Robeco Schweiz AG Has $98.08 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350,566 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $98,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $45,069,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.63. 1,119,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,574. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

