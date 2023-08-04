Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.72% of Plug Power worth $50,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 14,359,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,855,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.