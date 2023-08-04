Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 340,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

