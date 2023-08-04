Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320,915 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises approximately 3.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.54% of ON Semiconductor worth $193,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,765,000 after buying an additional 115,591 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.31. 6,470,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,566. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

