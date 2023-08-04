Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.37% of IDEX worth $64,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

IDEX Stock Down 0.5 %

IEX traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.89. The stock had a trading volume of 564,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,273. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $195.27 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. IDEX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.