Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 77,784 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,784 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for 2.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.73% of Pentair worth $157,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

