Robert W. Baird Boosts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $8.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ranpak alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PACK

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE PACK opened at $6.38 on Friday. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $525.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Omar Asali purchased 61,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,295.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 192,435 shares of company stock valued at $682,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.