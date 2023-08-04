Robert W. Baird Increases MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target to $170.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $159.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.3 %

MSA Safety stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.20. The company had a trading volume of 118,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,278. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $144.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.16%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,948 shares of company stock worth $2,485,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $40,975,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

