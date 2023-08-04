Robert W. Baird Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $92.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWK. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

