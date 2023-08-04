Robert W. Baird Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $155.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMS opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after purchasing an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.