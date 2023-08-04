Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $84.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,992,000 after buying an additional 90,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Trex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.