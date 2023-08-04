Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.59.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 11,522,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $918,413.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,232 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,776 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after buying an additional 3,721,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,038,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,700,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

