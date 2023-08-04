Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $335.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.82. 737,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.33. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

