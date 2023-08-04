Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $521,842.56 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $88.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

