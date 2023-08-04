Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.88.

Roku stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,220 shares of company stock worth $1,508,673. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

