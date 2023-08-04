Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Decreased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $661,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,789. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.94 and its 200 day moving average is $449.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

