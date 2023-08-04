Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $58.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,447. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares in the company, valued at $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after acquiring an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

