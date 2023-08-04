Rosenblatt Securities Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $188.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities to $188.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

LSCC opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $98.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,378 shares of company stock worth $7,545,223. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,647,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

