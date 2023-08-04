Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $168.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICE. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

ICE stock traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $116.29. 1,160,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,562. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

