Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Outperform

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST remained flat at $112.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,762,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

