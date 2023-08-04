Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given New $7.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 2,663,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

