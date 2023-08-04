Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $410.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $352.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.49 and a 200-day moving average of $321.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

