Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $255.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.38.

ESS stock opened at $244.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.39. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

