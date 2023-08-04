Royal Bank of Canada Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $55.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. 858,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in OneMain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in OneMain by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

