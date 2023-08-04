Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $155.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.23. 331,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

