Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,411,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,991 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.0 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 223,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

