Royal Bank of Canada Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $253.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.82.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $14.14 on Friday, reaching $244.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,443. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.